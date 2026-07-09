Farmers await food safety workshop amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

OKEMOS, Mich — A food safety workshop is scheduled at the Meridian Township Farmers Market as Michigan health officials work to address an ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak with nearly 1,000 reported cases statewide.

WATCH: FARMERS PREPARE FOR FOOD SAFETY WORKSHOP AMID CYCLOSPORIASIS OUTBREAK

Farmers prepare for food safety workshop amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

The source of the outbreak has not been identified and the illness can spread through contaminated water or food, including fresh fruits and vegetables according to health officials.

Rebecca Titus, a second-generation owner of Titus Farms in Leslie, said smaller farms have fewer people handling their products. She said her farm practices safe food handling daily.

"It is easier to control it. And it's only going directly from my farm to you versus my farm to a wholesaler or to someone else in between. There's less hands," Titus said.

PHOTO: FOOD SAFETY WORKSHOP FLIER HAPPENING JULY 15 AT 4 P.M. AT MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP FARMER'S MARKET

Daniel Valle

Titus said there is a food safety workshop next Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the farmer's market hosted by the Michigan Conservation District that is free for anyone to attend.

Caleb Bancroft of Pondside Farms said his operation is focused on bringing products to market without sprays or pesticides. He said bags of lettuce were selling quickly, with customers choosing his farm over grocery stores.

Bancroft said the upcoming workshop benefits both businesses and buyers.

"[Customers] also need to learn themselves how to wash their produce," Bancroft said. "I think it's very important for the farmers to actually know how their produce is being cleaned so then they can take action against [cyclosporiasis]".

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