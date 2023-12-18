Familiar faces for the holidays: a local artist does caricatures in the community

The Meridian Mall hosted their 4th annual holiday crafts and vendor show this past weekend

Vendors across our neighborhoods were there including Todd Parkhill, a caricature artist

Parkhill drew hundreds of faces over the course of the weekend and gave many community members a new gift idea



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Christmas is just around the corner and choosing the perfect gift can be a challenge... But one local artist is encouraging you to think outside the box and gift your family and friends a familiar face

"I've been drawing since I could hold a crayon"

That love for art took Todd Parkhill all the way from a theme park in Virginia to right here in Okemos

"After your first couple thousand caricatures you start to get the hang of it"

And you start to get reactions like these

"Oh my gosh I love it thank you so much"

"Wow!!"

"That is pretty good"

A way to bring a crowd to Meridian Malls' holiday craft and vendor show

"I am in the Christmas spirit the mall has been so busy so that's been really nice to see everyone in the mall"

Put holiday cheer onto paper

"I've seen Santa Claus walk back and forth a couple times... I can start to feel the Christmas spirit"

And

"for extra holiday money quite frankly *laughs"

For a local business owner.... Bringing smiles to mall goers and their loved ones

"I think ill give mine to my boyfriend it will be funny *laughs"

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Okemos Fox 47 News

