Falcon Pointe to build more two-bedroom rentals for 'empty nesters'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Council voted unanimously to allow two-bedroom rentals to be built on the vacant lots in Falcon Pointe. That wasn't originally part of the neighborhood plan.

Falcon Pointe was designed to be 280 manufactured housing units. After a lack of interest, it was abandoned by the original developer.

Falcon Pointe, 2021

In 2016, a new developer took over changing the plan to be 253 units; 120 two-bedroom rentals, 102 three-bedroom rentals and 31 to remain for manufactured houses.

After a recommendation from the planning commission, the city council approved a plan to build four more two-bedroom rentals, creating 12 new housing units.

mikayla temple, fox 47 news, 2021

The plan states these units will be marketed toward the empty nesters with rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,000 per month.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook