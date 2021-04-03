Watch
Falcon Pointe to build more two-bedroom rentals for 'empty nesters'

The East Lansing City Council approved a recommendation allowing the developers of Falcon Pointe to build more two-bedroom rental units.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 03, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Council voted unanimously to allow two-bedroom rentals to be built on the vacant lots in Falcon Pointe. That wasn't originally part of the neighborhood plan.

Falcon Pointe was designed to be 280 manufactured housing units. After a lack of interest, it was abandoned by the original developer.

Falcon Pointe, New Development

In 2016, a new developer took over changing the plan to be 253 units; 120 two-bedroom rentals, 102 three-bedroom rentals and 31 to remain for manufactured houses.

After a recommendation from the planning commission, the city council approved a plan to build four more two-bedroom rentals, creating 12 new housing units.

Falcon Pointe, new development

The plan states these units will be marketed toward the empty nesters with rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,000 per month.

