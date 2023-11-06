ELPD investigating fatal car, pedestrian crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Sunday, Nov. 5, around 1:00 a.m., the East Lansing Police Department responded to a fatal car crash at Michigan Avenue and University Drive. The person who died has been identified at 20 year-old Salvino Vackaro from Oxford.

ELPD officers were dispatched to a call of possible shots fired, but when officers arrived on the scene, they found that it was a traffic crash involving a car and Vackaro. Vackaro was declared deceased at the scene.

The car fled the scene and was located a mile away from the crash with no occupants in the vehicle. Upon further investigation, including use of a canine unit for tracking, a subject was placed into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been sought for the arrested subject. Once the investigation is complete, the complaint report will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for their review.

Vackaro was not a student at Michigan State University.

Details of the fatal traffic crash are still under investigation. Witnesses or anyone who has additional information are encouraged to reach out to ELPD Officer Steve Whelan at (517) 351-4220.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook