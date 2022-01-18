ELPD investigating early morning incident that resulted in missing vehicle

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an incident that occured early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a person in the roadway on West Rd. near Abbey Rd. around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers originally determined a vehicle traveling southbound on West Rd. hit the individual. But after further investigation, officers determined the individual's gray Dodge RAM 1500 four-door pickup truck had been taken by an unknown subject.

East Lansing Police Department, 2022. Police say this gray Dodge RAM was allegedly taken and anyone who has information is asked to contact the police department.

The incident is still under investigation. The police ask anyone who may have information or saw the Dodge RAM early Tuesday to contact Sgt. Adam Park (517) 319-6834 or apark@elpolice.com.

