ELPD hosts coat drive during National Faith and Blue Weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department has partnered with local faith leaders to hose a community coat drive for those in need during this years National Faith and Blue Weekend.
Those who would like to make a donation can drop off new or gently used jackets or coats to the police department or any of the following participating locations:
- Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Road, East Lansing
- Capital City Vineyard, 1635 Coolidge Road, East Lansing
- Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Road, East Lansing
- Element Church, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing
- Greater Lansing Church of Christ, 310 N. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing
- Lansing Church of God and Christ, 5304 Wise Road, Lansing
- Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbot Road, East Lansing
- Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing
- The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave., East Lansing
- Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing
Donations must be clean, new or gently-used, recently laundered or dry cleaned and free of stains, holes or tears.
Community members in need will be able to pick up a coat or warm jacket during the Faith & Blue Community Coat Drive on Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. There will also be boxed lunches available for those who need it and a list of helpful community resources.
Community members are asked to not bring their donations to the ELHCC on Oct. 6 and drop off all donations by Oct. 4
