ELPD hosts coat drive during National Faith and Blue Weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department has partnered with local faith leaders to hose a community coat drive for those in need during this years National Faith and Blue Weekend.

Those who would like to make a donation can drop off new or gently used jackets or coats to the police department or any of the following participating locations:



Ascension Lutheran Church, 2780 Haslett Road, East Lansing

Capital City Vineyard, 1635 Coolidge Road, East Lansing

Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Road, East Lansing

Element Church, 219 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing

Greater Lansing Church of Christ, 310 N. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing

Lansing Church of God and Christ, 5304 Wise Road, Lansing

Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbot Road, East Lansing

Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing

The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave., East Lansing

Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing

Donations must be clean, new or gently-used, recently laundered or dry cleaned and free of stains, holes or tears.

Community members in need will be able to pick up a coat or warm jacket during the Faith & Blue Community Coat Drive on Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. There will also be boxed lunches available for those who need it and a list of helpful community resources.

Community members are asked to not bring their donations to the ELHCC on Oct. 6 and drop off all donations by Oct. 4

