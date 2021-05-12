60-year-old Williamston woman dies after car hits tree in Wheatfield Township

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Williamston man lost control of his vehicle on Noble Road and crashed into a tree on Tuesday. The driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. His passenger was identified as 60-year-old Linda Lou Cornell of Williamston. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-2431.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook