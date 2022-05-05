EL Police to release video of Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department will be releasing the video from the shooting by police on April 25 at a press conference at 1:30 today.

Officers responded to the Lake Lansing Road Meijer Monday, April 25 after a phone call saying a man took a gun out of his car, put it in his pocket and went into the store.

Police identified the man in the store and he ran out into the parking lot. That;s where officers shot him.

The suspect was identified by Black Lives Matter of Lansing as 21 year-old DeAnthony VanAtten who was taken to the hospital for injuries.

VanAtten was released from the hospital on May 2 and was lodged at the Ingham County Jail for allegedly violating a probation warrant.

Last Thursday, East Lansing's Independent Police Oversight Commission passed a motion asking the police department to release the video from the shooting between three and seven days after the meeting. Today, marks day seven.

Stay with FOX 47 News for more updates on this story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook