EL Police Oversight Commission wants video of Meijer parking lot shooting released within 7 days

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission held a meeting to discuss the shooting by police at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer store Monday night that left a man wounded.

On Monday night, officers responded to a call of a suspect with a gun at the store. Police found the man in the store, and he then ran out. Officers chased him into the parking lot, where they shot him. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old man from Lansing, but his name has not been released.

East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson and the city's Independent Police Oversight Commission discussed the incident in a public meeting.

Members of the commission asked questions regarding the East Lansing Police Department's process before Michigan State Police took over the investigation.

Topics of discussion included whether the call was racially biased or not, state weapons laws and Meijer's weapons policy - the retailer does not ban open carry - as well as when the names of the police officers and video footage of the incident will be released.

Members of the public expressed frustration with how the police department is handling the investigation, and Johnson admitted he has not watched video footage from the incident.

One of those people was Charity VanAtten, the aunt of the man who was shot. She said she's frustrated the department hasn't watched or released the videos.

"You're going to release the video when? Oh, a week maybe two, you don't know pending the investigation and some editing," VanAtten said. "That's not transparent. That's not honest. We've been waiting for you guys to step up and do what should be done and do it right."

Johnson declined to discuss details of the case as it's still under investigation by Michigan State Police.

The commission passed a motion asking the department to turn over the video footage no sooner than three days from Thursday and a maximum of seven or to provide a written statement on why they were not able to do so.

