EL Human Rights commission resuming Coffee and Conversation series this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Human Rights Commission is resuming its Coffee & Conversation series to serve as a monthly forum for community discussions on topics of diversity and inclusion.

The conversations are open to all community members and will be hosted at rotating coffee shops in the East Lansing community.

An upcoming session, titled “Reparations: What it is and What it is Not,” will be Sunday, July 11 from 2-4 P.M. at Blue Owl Coffee in downtown East Lansing.

"This is an important opportunity for East Lansing residents to learn more about reparations and how it could effectively align with our commitment to make our community one which is welcoming, nurturing and accessible to everyone in our community,” said East Lansing Human Rights Commission member Pat Cannon. “I look forward to provocative conversations on the subject, which will enlighten and inspire everyone who engages in this initial conversation."

Additional Coffee & Conversation sessions will be announced on the City of East Lansing’s website calendar and on the City’s social media.

