Eastside Fish Fry & Grill to be featured on the Food Network for second time

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Side Fish Fry & Grill will be featured on the Food Network, again.

The owner, Henry Meyer, went from prison to having his restaurant featured on the Food Network for the second time.

"I think it's really important that the world sees that, just because you've made some bad mistakes in your past, you can make better choices and you know, have better outcomes in the future," Meyer said.

East Side Fish Fry & Grill was featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" back in 2017. Now five years later, the Lansing restaurant will be featured on the spin-off show, "Triple D Nation," on Friday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.

Meyer hopes the episode will bring more exposure to the business.

"It gives us an opportunity to hire more people and get more people some jobs and you know, keep them out of trouble," he said.

Meyer says he wouldn't be anywhere without his team. So when you take a bite of their chicken or tune in to the Food Network— just know it took a village.

