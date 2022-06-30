East Lansing's Peanut Barrel sold to new owners

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing landmark restaurant The Peanut Barrel off of Grand River Avenue has been sold to new owners.

Joe and Jennifer Bell have owned the restaurant since the 1980's after Carol and Gordon Smith sold the restaurant to them.

The Smiths opened The Peanut Barrel in 1973, but it was originally named Jacks or Better. They changed the name to The Peanut Barrel in 1974.

The Bells have hosted many events in the space and adapted during the pandemic to have outdoor seating with heaters in the winter months.

If you love the restaurant, don't worry, it's not actually closing.

Mike Krueger and John Mosholder, who co-own Crunchy's down the street, have already bought The Peanut Barrel and promise not to change too much.

As far as the Bells, they say their next step is enjoying retirement.

The Peanut Barrel is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

