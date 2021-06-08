East Lansing's Parks and Rec Director Tim McCaffrey is retiring after 22 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Parks and Recreation Director Tim McCaffrey is retiring this month after 22 years with the City of East Lansing.

“The City has been very fortunate to have Tim serve as the Parks and Recreation director for the last 22 years,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “He has been a highly effective director and we will miss his steady leadership. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

McCaffrey was hired as the City’s Parks and Recreation director in May 1999. Prior to his service with the City, he held supervisory and leadership municipal parks and recreation positions with two cities in Colorado and one in Kansas.

McCaffrey graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in recreation and park administration and received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado Denver. He became a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional through the National Recreation and Park Association in 1979 and has continued to be a CPRP for over 30 years.

During McCaffrey’s years of service in East Lansing, the community saw the opening of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, the addition of several parks, the expansion of the Northern Tier Trail and the additions of the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center, East Lansing Soccer Complex and East Lansing Softball Complex.

McCaffrey also played a key role in the City’s partnership with the East Lansing Rotary Club to bring the Playground in the Park “Re-Imagined” project to Patriarche Park as well as the Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument outside of ELHCC.

“It’s been great to have the opportunity to work with so many community organizations that have supported and seemed to always be willing to assist with funding countless parks and recreation improvement projects, activities, programs, events and festivals over the past 20+ years," said McCaffery. "It’s also been a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with the outstanding staff in all of the City departments and, especially, the staff who make up the East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts.”

McCaffrey’s last day with East Lansing is June 11, 2021.

Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Wendy Wilmers Longpre will be serving as interim director of the department until the new director is hired.

