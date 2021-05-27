East Lansing's 54B District Court announces virtual expungement clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's 54B District Court has partnered with Legal Services of South Central Michigan to host the Mid-Michigan Virtual Expungement Clinic, which will assist up to 100 eligible participants with convictions in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties.

The clinic will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, June 19, at 9 a.m.

Participants will be paired into rooms with volunteer attorneys, working for free to review the participant’s criminal records and explain the expungement process.

The organizers are recruiting interested attorneys to participate in this service. Training and support will be provided to the volunteer attorneys.

A public information seminar will take place on Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. with presenters from Safe and Just Michigan and Michigan Legal Help, who will explain the changes in expungement laws and how to use Michigan Legal Help as a self-help resource.

The Ingham County, Clinton County and Eaton County circuit and district Courts, with the support of the Ingham, Clinton and Eaton County clerks, are waiving the fees for certified copies of convictions for the month of June.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and East Lansing Police Department have also agreed to waive the cost of ink fingerprints for those applying for expungements in the month of June.

Community members interested in participating in the virtual expungement clinic or attending the public information seminar can register on the 54B District Court website.

Capital Area Michigan Works! will provide clinic registration assistance and will also provide referral services to individuals unable to participate in the virtual expungement clinic due to capacity. Contact Capital Area Michigan Works! at (517) 492-5518 or arichardson@camw.net.

Attorneys who are interested in volunteering can contact Sarah Munro at smunro@lsscm.org. For information about available expungement resources, community members should contact court and law enforcement agencies directly.

