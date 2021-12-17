East Lansing will have a new marijuana provisioning center, shopping center and hotel by 2025

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The vacant lot at the corner of Merritt and Park Lake was once used for East Lansing's Department of Public Works, but soon it will be home to a medial marijuana provisioning center, shopping center and hotel.

The 6.42 acre parcel at 2040 Merritt Road has been vacant since 2004. It was sold on eBay in 2019 to Kodiac Landarc, LCC for just over $1 million.

The first phase of the project is a 7,000-square-foot medical marijuana provisioning center along Merritt Road. East Lansing Planning and Zoning Administrator Peter Menser said construction for that is set to begin this spring.

The second phase will be an 8,690-square-foot multiple-tenant shopping center with a drive-thru on the 2.67 acres between Park Lake and Merritt roads. East Lansing Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg said the tenants for the project have not yet been announced.

The third and final phase will be a 107-room hotel on three acres behind the provisioning center.

Menser said the entire project should be complete by 2025, if not earlier.

