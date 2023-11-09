East Lansing Welcomes the World event this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Welcomes the World will be held at the East Lansing Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

East Lansing Welcomes the World is an annual event welcoming international students and families to the City of East Lansing.

Both international students and their families as well as long-term residents of the City of East Lansing are invited to attend.

The event is free and open to all community members. It will feature food, children’s activities, community information tables, a photo booth, music and more.

East Lansing residents are encouraged to attend to help in welcoming their international neighbors.

For those needing transportation from the campus of Michigan State University to the event, CATA Bus Route 26 has several stops on campus and in front of ELPL. Visit https://www.cata.org/ [cata.org] for more information.

