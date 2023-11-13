East Lansing welcomes the world: Celebrating diversity

East Lansing welcomes the world is an annual event held with the city of East Lansing, the East Lansing public library and MSU with the goal of welcoming international students and families and providing them with resources

The event included food, arts and crafts and useful community information

East Lansing and Michigan State University's campus are two area in our neighborhoods that are very diverse and Sunday they celebrated that..

"Could you imagine moving to a new country and trying to get settled and not knowing where to turn for certain things"

For some people they don't have to imagine...It's a reality that can be scary and the East Lansing public library is looking to lighten the load

"This is our cities community welcome.. So they can come and make friends, get library cards and get some food and learn the benefits of what this community has to offer them"

With the help of MSU students

"Its wonderful to see all the different types of people who can have this community space at the library and show that we can open our doors to everyone and welcome people"

The East Lansing library offered food, arts and crafts and community for all ages

"We love seeing all the little people and their smiling faces"

With the goal of letting international students and families know

"That there are people in our community that care about them and want them to feel settled and safe and happy here in the United States and Michigan"

