East Lansing waives business and entertainment licensing fees

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is waiving business and entertainment licensing fees to help those struggling during the pandemic.

Businesses in the city are still struggling to get back to where they were business-wise pre-pandemic due to lack of foot traffic in the area.

The city council approved waiving business and entertainment licensing fees to alleviate another cost for business owners.

Businesses can receive up to $19,000 in relief with a minimum of $50 for a single business.

The city is projected to lose around $75,000 in revenue by eliminating these licensing fees.

Mayor Aaron Stephens said the city is just trying to do everything they can to help businesses stay afloat.

“This is going to help one sector of our population, but we’re doing a lot in other ways to support other folks," Stephens said. "It’s difficult because we’re trying to really account for hundreds of businesses that are going through a really difficult time right now and this is one piece of the puzzle to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support our businesses.”

Businesses are still required to fill out the forms to renew their licenses. The fee waivers will last until June 30, 2022.

