East Lansing trying to recover $550,000 stolen in scam

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to recover almost $550,000 stolen from the city in a "sophisticated scam."

City officials say they cybercrime against the City involved an individual that compromised a recognized vendor email accounty and charged the routing information for payment of a legitimate bill. The person overcame financial validation processes attempting to "defraud the City and its taxpayers of nearly $550,000."

“We want to reiterate that the integrity of the City’s departments was not compromised. It is thanks to the quick response and due diligence of our well-trained staff that we were able to identify this cybercrime as quickly as we did,” said East Lansing City Manager Robert Belleman. “We are confident that we are doing everything we need to do to recover the funds with the assistance of the financial institution.”

The City of East Lansing’s investigation is ongoing working with the FBI and Michigan State Police.

