East Lansing to host Juneteenth march, celebration this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing is encouraging community members to participate in a national observance of Juneteenth by joining the city in their first Juneteenth All Community March and Celebration Sunday, June 18.

“We are excited for the community to come together to celebrate Juneteenth, our nation’s second Independence Day,” East Lansing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Elaine Hardy said.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. leaving from the Hannah Community Center with parking available at the East Lansing Public Library across the street.

The march will be led by Kefentse Chike, a professor of drumming. The march will go from the community center to the East Lansing Farmers Market at Valley Court Park. The route will take participants south on Abbot Road to Oakhill Avenue, turning onto Evergreen Avenue and ending at Valley Court Park.

City of East Lansing, 2023. The march route for the City of East Lansing's Juneteenth celebration.

The farmers market will host a Juneteenth Celebration with activities like like jazz music, the East Lansing Public Library's Library on the Go and a booth from WKAR.

To learn more about the history of Juneteenth and read the City Council resolution declaring Juneteenth a holiday in the City of East Lansing, visit the city's website.

