East Lansing to host first fall environmental stewardship cleanup this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is hosting its first fall cleanup of the season this weekend.

As part of the city's Environmental Stewardship Program, volunteers work in different places to clean up natural areas.

The workdays consist of removing invasive plant species, planting native plants, mulching trails and gardening.

The workdays for this fall are currently scheduled for:



Saturday, Sept. 9: 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Saturday, Nov. 18

Saturday, Dec. 9

Those interested in volunteering are asked to email Willow Krupin or Heather Majano.

