East Lansing to hold early voting center ahead of November election

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is offering multiple ways for residents to vote in the November election and one of those is an early voting center at the East Lansing Public Library.

Days and hours of the voting center are:



Monday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Implementing the early voting center is part of Proposal 2 passed in 2022, which established nine days of early voting for statewide and federal elections. This proposal, however, doesn't have to go into effect until the presidential primary in 2024 or have to be done for local elections.

As always, voters will also be able to vote in-person on election day at their designated precinct or by absentee ballot.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook