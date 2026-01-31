East Lansing tea shop hopes for return of stolen giant teddy bear

EAST LANSING, Mich — MoMo Tea in East Lansing is hoping for the safe return of one of its giant teddy bears after it was stolen Friday.



Security video shows a masked person picking up the giant teddy bear and walking out of the store

The teddy bear has been at MoMo Tea for over a decade and is considered a fan favorite among regular customers

Staff members are asking anyone with information to contact the store or police

Security video of the incident shows a masked person pick up the giant teddy bear and walk out of the store in broad daylight.

Barista Emma Shakner says the security video left her scratching her head.

"I was pretty shocked, we have a lot of valuable things in the store and out of all of them he took one of our big cute bears, but I'm still kinda heartbroken because we've had it for over a decade, so it's kinda a fan favorite amongst some of our regulars," Shakner said.

For now the chair that once held the bear will sit empty. Shakner hopes for the bear's safe return.

"Just that maybe we can get the bear back, if you have any information about it it'd be great you could reach out to call us or call the police," Shakner said.

