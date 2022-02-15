East Lansing Superintendent announces the district will still require maks

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Public Schools has announced they will still require masks despite the Ingham County Health Department lifting its mask mandate for schools.

Superintendent Dori Leyko sent an email to parents on Tuesday announcing the continued requirement.

Leyko noted the universal masking in schools is still being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Ingham County Health Department.

Leyko also says transmission rates in Ingham County are still in the high range, the district has several students who are under the age of five or immunocompromised and that winter months don't allow for open windows to create increased air flow.

"The mitigation measures we’ve had in place have kept COVID transmission relatively low in our schools," Leyko wrote. "As school leaders, we have a responsibility to implement practices that promote the health and well-being of our greater school community. Continuing our mask mandate in schools is the best single way we can increase our opportunity to provide in-person instruction to all students every day."

Leyko says they will re-evaluate the mandate in mid-April,following spring break.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook