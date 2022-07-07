East Lansing Summer Concert Series kicks off this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. in the Ann Street Plaza.

The series will continue for six weeks and will have performers every Friday until Aug. 12.

Performers include:



The Keynote Sisters - July 8

Ben Traverse - July 15

Taylor Taylor - July 22

Jordan Hamilton - July 29

Cross Eyed Strangers - Aug. 5

On the Lash - Aug. 12

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy dining at an East Lansing restaurant.

If it rains, the concert will be canceled.

