East Lansing showing MSU students how much they appreciate them with a special day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing wants to show students at Michigan State University how much they appreciate them by hosting a Spartan Appreciation Day at the East Lansing Farmers Market.

Spartan Appreciation Day will take place at Valley Court Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The first 100 college students who show a student ID from any college at the market’s information booth during Spartan Appreciation Day will receive a free tote and a $2 coupon to spend with any ELFM vendor.

There will also be two live music performances. Jazz artist Christopher Minami will perform from 10-11:50 a.m. and the School of Rock House Band will perform from 12:10-2 p.m.

Sara Joy Yoga will offer yoga in the park at 11 a.m., courtesy of the MSU Office of Community and Student Relations’ Spartan Ambassadors program. Community members are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and visit with the Spartan Ambassadors while at the market.

And MSU’s beloved mascot, Sparty, will make a special appearance at the market at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

ELFM marketgoers will also be able to add to the Community Fingerprint Project, a community art activity sponsored by the East Lansing Arts Commission and paint rocks for the Kindness Rocks rock garden.

Parking for ELFM marketgoers is available for free at the meters in front of the park on Valley Court, at the spaces reserved for Valley Court Community Center on Hillside Court and at two-hour spaces along Oakhill Avenue above the park. Free parking is also available in the parking lot at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center and in downtown public parking structures, which are free on Sundays and holidays. For more information about parking in downtown East Lansing, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/parking.

The MSU Office of Student Relations, McLaren Health Plan and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) will also have special booths at the market on Sunday.

The ELFM is a growers-only market, located in an inviting, open-air atmosphere only steps away from MSU and downtown East Lansing. It runs from June through October each year. Products and produce sold at the ELFM are 100% Michigan grown. Visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/farmersmarket for more information, including a list of vendors and their products at the weekly market.

