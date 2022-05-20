East Lansing serial killer Don Miller denied parole for the 10th time

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing serial killer Don Miller has been denied parole for the tenth time.

The state’s parole board denied Miller’s parole on Thursday, according to a press release posted on the Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page.

Miller, who is 67, was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl and assaulting her brother. While serving time for that crime, Miller admitted to killing four women, including his finance. He was charged with manslaughter in exchange for helping police locate the bodies of three of the women.

Miller will be eligible for parole will be in August of 2027. He’s expected to be released in 2031, when he’s 75.

