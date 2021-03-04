East Lansing searching for artist to paint mural downtown

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing is looking for an artist to create a mural in the downtown Center City Development.

The East Lansing Arts Commission released a request for qualifications to paint a public mural on the fourth and fifth floor of the Albert Avenue parking garage that represents various cultural heritage and identities. The mural should also show East Lansing's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

City of East Lansing The mural will be located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Albert Avenue Garage which is located behind Target.

The mural will be approximately 23 feet tall and 53 feet wide and will be paid for out of city Public Art Fund dollars through the Percent for Art program.

City of East Lansing The neon green square is where the mural will be painted.

Qualifications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Mar. 20, 2021. The East Lansing Arts Selection Panel will pick up to five artists to submit a full proposal for the final selection.

Details on how to submit qualifications and the selection process are available on the City of East Lansing's website.

The installation for the mural is tentatively planned for summer 2021 and a dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled for August 2021. Artists with questions about the public mural project can email hmajano@cityofeastlansing.com.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook