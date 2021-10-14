East Lansing schools cancel Halloween and Valentine's Day celebrations over inclusion concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Principals at the six East Lansing elementary schools have decided to cancel Halloween and Valentine's Day celebrations over concerns about equity and inclusion.

A letter was sent to parents announcing the cancellation and saying that, each year on Halloween, the schools have families who do not celebrating the holiday and do not feel comfortable with school celebrations.

“We have young children who become overwhelmed and sometimes frightened of the costumes and others who come to school with no costume at all. Each year, we also have families who either keep their children home or pick them up early from school on Halloween day," the letter states.

The letter also says children are often distracted on Halloween making it difficult for teachers to teach.

Valentine's Day is another holiday with "unintended consequences," the letter said.

“Some families and students do not feel comfortable with the idea of boys and girls exchanging valentines or participating in a celebration that focuses on 'love,'" the letter said. "In our upper elementary classrooms, the exchange of valentines sometimes leads to classroom drama and teasing.”

The principals acknowledge that the announcement may be disappointing to some families and promises alternative days of fun and learning for everyone.

The cancellation goes into effect this month.

