East Lansing residents share concerns about speeding during town hall meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich — Speeding on side streets is an issue I've heard from many neighbors in East Lansing, and Wednesday night, the city took time to listen to neighbors in a town hall meeting.

Neighbors in many parts of East Lansing say that speeding is a repeated issue.

The City of East Lansing held a town hall Wednesday night for neighbors to share their thoughts on the issue and learn what efforts are underway to combat it.

Video shows some of the concerns shared at Wednesday's town hall.

"As you can see, I use a cane," one neighbor told city officials. "And I am very afraid to cross the street to visit my neighbors.

Lt. Adrian Ojerio with the East Lansing Police Department says Wednesday's town hall is just the first step in the process of addressing these concerns.

"The city is going to use the methods that they're already putting in place, along with the citizen input to really drive the project moving forward," Lt. Ojerio said. "Whether the project is a road design, whether it's new signage, whether it's more enforcement."

The city has also recently taken some other steps to address the issue. I previously reported on a pilot program the city is taking part in in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation that would put traffic cameras in school zones identified as having the greatest safety risks for students and pedestrians, which would collect data used to better enforce traffic laws in the neighborhood. You can find that coverage here.

