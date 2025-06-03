EAST LANSING, Mich — A new pilot program in East Lansing will use cameras to monitor speeding in school zones, sending warnings to vehicle owners without requiring police intervention.

WATCH BELOW: Neighbors share thoughts on speeding, enforcement camera pilot program

New pilot program coming to East Lansing to address speeding concerns

Anthony Sanzica has lived in his southeast marble neighborhood home for about five years and says speeding is a persistent problem on his street.

"They speed right down this road," Sanzica said. "I mean it's very dangerous."

Just a block away, Ann Bean has had similar experiences with speeding drivers.

"Yeah, twice I almost got hit," Bean said.

Bean tells me she's put out her own signs asking drivers to slow down, and soon she could be getting some help from the city.

The East Lansing City Council recently authorized a pilot program that will install speeding cameras in two school zones identified as having the greatest safety risks for students and pedestrians. If a driver exceeds the speed limit in these zones, a written warning will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

"That would be amazing. It's a well-known issue here," Sanzica said.

With both Marble Elementary and MacDonald Middle School nearby, Sanzica is optimistic about the program's potential impact.

He and Bean hope the cameras will help deter speeding and monitor streets where the East Lansing Police Department can't always maintain a presence.

"Not a lot of people are going into policing, and I think that that's going to help quite a bit to tag some of these speeders," Bean said.

The program is a partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation. The city says MDOT hopes to use the outcome of the pilot to advocate for the legalization of speed cameras across the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook