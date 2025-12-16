East Lansing resident charged after weekend homicide

EAST LANSING, Mich — An East Lansing man appeared in court Tuesday in connection to a homicide investigation that took place Sunday.
Prosecutors say Peiyun Qin, a 23-year-old East Lansing resident, was charged with open murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm charges.
East Lansing police were called to the parking lot area of Arbor Glen Apartments early Sunday morning, where they found Feng Lin, a 37-year-old from St. Johns, had been fatally shot, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.
Qin will be back in court on December 22 for a probable cause conference.
