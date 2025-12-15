East Lansing police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at an apartment complex.

WATCH: East Lansing homicide investigation underway

East Lansing police investigate homicide at Arbor Glen Apartments

Officers were dispatched to the Arbor Glen Apartments near West Lake Lansing Road and Abbot Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

A male victim, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified a person of interest who is being interviewed, police said.

The incident does not appear to be random and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to police.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.