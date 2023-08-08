East Lansing Public Works knocking on doors for inspections

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing is letting people know that staff from the Department of Public Works will be going door to door starting this week to inspect water service pipes entering individual buildings and identify what materials make up those pipes.

The survey is part of an ongoing effort to identify the location of lead components within water distribution systems.

While water service pipes are privately owned where they enter a building, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy requires water system owners to have a complete inventory of water service pipe material type by Jan. 1, 2025.

When lead components are left undisturbed, they pose no safety risk, however, DPW will replace all lead service pipe components over the next several years at no cost to the individual property owners.

Inspections are free and are typically complete in about 15 minutes. DPW staff carry a city identification badge with photo and wear a vest with the city’s logo. They will not be out after 6 p.m.

For questions or to schedule a water service pipe material survey appointment, call DPW at (517) 337-9459. For more information, including how to perform a self-assessment, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/watersurvey [cityofeastlansing.com].

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook