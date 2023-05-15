East Lansing Public Library to kick off summer reading program

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Public Library is inviting community members to pick up some good books this summer with their annual summer reading program.

The official kick off for the program will be held at the library, 950 Abbot Road, on June 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be performances by The Striped Circus, an open house in the Maker Studio, science educators from Abrams Planetarium and more.

Early registration, both online and in person, begins Wednesday, May 17. Those who would like to participate can sign up here.

This year's theme is All Together Now. The summer reading program offers separate categories for pre-K, children, teens and adults. Participants can track their progress online or by using a paper log. Everyone who completes the summer reading program will receive a prize and will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

To fit the theme and the library's 100th anniversary, the library will be collecting donations for local nonprofits with a goal of collecting at least 100 items for each organization.

The schedule for the nonprofits is as follows:

• June: Haven House

• July: Constellation Cat Café

• August: EVE (End Violent Encounters)

More information on what each nonprofit needs can be found here.

