East Lansing Public Library limiting number of people in building

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Library is limiting the number of people allowed in the building due to the spread of COVID-19.

Capacity will be temporarily limited to 40 people beginning Wednesday.

The library continues to offer a digital library, curbside pickup, 24/7 hold pickup lockers and other virtual offerings.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required in all city of East Lansing buildings including the library, City Hall, East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, the East Lansing Department of Public Works and all public meetings.

Some public meeting locations are subject to change this month to allow for enhanced physical distancing. Changes will be posted on the city's website calendar or the posted agenda in the public meeting portal.

City buildings remain open, but offer online options for payments. The 54B District Court has also resumed its virtual counter.

