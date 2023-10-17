East Lansing Public Art Gallery seeking artists

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Library, Located inside of the Hannah Community Center, is looking for artists interested in showcasing their work.

Requirements ask that the artwork is representative of all cultural heritage and identities. Each showcased artist will have a grand opening with snacks and refreshments and the art will be on display for 30 days.

There are three more artists scheduled to be on display this year.

A link to the application can be found here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook