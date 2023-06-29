East Lansing PRIDE celebration to take place this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing is inviting community members to attend the city's PRIDE event on Friday, June 30, in downtown East Lansing.

In collaboration with the Spartan Housing Cooperative, the celebration will be held from 5-9 p.m. in Albert El Fresco, between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue and at Ann Street Plaza on the northwest corner of Albert Street and M.A.C. Avenue.

This years PRIDE celebration will feature a performance by Michigan pop artist J. Santino from 6-7 p.m. and a drag show from 7-9 p.m. There will also be local vendors on site with various PRIDE-related giveaways and community art activities.

Throughout the week, various businesses in downtown East Lansing will put up Pride flags and offer discounts to community members. Individuals who take pictures with the Pride flags at five participating businesses will receive a free East Lansing PRIDE tote bag at the June 30 celebration.

The following businesses are offering discounts this week all with the mention of the PRIDE discount:



Curious Book Shop : 25% off all Psychology, Gender Studies and Education books

Detroit Wing Company : 10% off order (in-person only)

HopCat East Lansing : 10% off food

Moosejaw : 20% off one full priced item

More Than Vintage : 10% off all items

Quark : Raffle for a free t-shirt, free to enter, drawing first week of July

Seams Fabric : 10% off fabric

Splash of Color : 15% off jewelry purchase

Terracotta Acupuncture LLC : Free class coupon

Toad Hall : Various Rainbow design related flags (36" x 60") for $10 each

Underground Printing : 10% off all in-store retail products on June 30

Woven Art Yarn Shop : Free Progress Pride Flag pin with any purchase

Yoga State : 10% off any class package

Marriott Hotel: Free overnight stay giveaway (enter to win at the PRIDE event on June 30)



