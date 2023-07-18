East Lansing PRIDE celebration rescheduled to this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Due to poor air quality, the East Lansing PRIDE Celebration had to be postponed in June. Now, the community is once again invited to attend the PRIDE event on Saturday, July 22.

The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. in Albert EL Fresco, located between Abbott Road and M.A.C. Avenue and at Ann Street Plaza on the northwest corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues all in downtown East Lansing.

The event will feature live music by Michigan pop artist J. Santino from 6-7 p.m. and a drag show featuring performers Crystal d’Light, Oliver Woodstock and Raggedie Jane from 7-9 p.m. Local vendors will be on site with PRIDE-related giveaways and community art activities.

East Lansing PRIDE will be hosted in collaboration with the Spartan Housing Cooperative.

