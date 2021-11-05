Watch
East Lansing police release new footage of flipped vehicle after MSU-Michigan game

East Lansing Police Department release new footage from Saturday's destruction
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:56:25-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department released new footage of a vehicle flipped over on Milford Street in the aftermath of the Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan rivalry football game Saturday.

East Lansing police ask anyone able to identify individuals involved in this destruction or anyone with better quality photos or video to contact the police department. However, they ask that people refrain to sending direct messages to their Facebook page.

Information can be sent to Detective Lt. Scot Sexton at ssexton@cityofeastlansing.com or by phone at (517) 319-6916.

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

