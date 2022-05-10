East Lansing Police Oversight Commission changes policies in wake of shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission is looking to update some policies and procedures after officers shot a man outside the Lake Lansing Meijer

Several resolutions were introduced and passed at the special meeting on Monday including one calling for an investigation into what is being called “bias-driven” 911 calls.

That resolution requires the city manager to investigate what kind of training both officers and dispatchers get in dealing with bias-driven calls for service.

Another issue stemming from the April 25 shooting by police officers is what some officials characterized as a lack of transparency on the police department’s part.

Back on April 28, the Commission passed a resolution requiring that all raw footage from the shooting be made public but a police officials say there is about 80 hours of footage and there wasn’t enough time to turn everything over.

Mayor Ron Bacon says turning the footage over in a timely manner is paramount.

“We know that from the study portion of the commission those are the types of things you make a determination on and make asks for. I don’t think that seems unreasonable," Bacon said.

Michigan State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation to look at wrong doing on the part of police and the victim. That report will be turned over to the state attorney general’s office.

