East Lansing police looking for SUV that hit bicyclist and left the scene

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Police needs your help.

On Friday, April 12, just after 7:30 a.m., a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbot Road and Saginaw Street.

Witnesses say they saw a small, dark-colored SUV heading eastbound.

The bicyclist received significant but not life-threatening injuries. According to Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez, it was more than bumps and bruises.

As of now, there is no update on whether the bicyclist is still in the hospital or the status of the bicyclist's injuries.

If you have information regarding the person who hit the bicyclist, East Lansing police are asking you to call (517) 319-6897.

According to police, they do respond to a number of crashes at that particular intersection.

