East Lansing police launch online minor crime reporting option

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department has launched an online option for reporting minor crimes.

The system was developed in accordance with the department's vision to work collaboratively with the community through innovative technology.

Examples of minor crimes that can be reported include harassment from an unknown individual, stolen property, damaged property or private property damage accidents.

“We encourage community members who may have experienced a minor crime, such as theft or damage to property, and who do not wish to see a police officer in person, to utilize this new system for conveniently reporting that crime,” East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said.

When filling out the online form, community members should provide as much detail as possible and allow the police department 72 hours to process the report. If a copy of the report is required, community members can request a copy via FOIA@elpolice.com.

The new online option is an additional service. Community members who do not wish to use the online form can call the departments non-emergency number at (517) 351-4220. In minor crime situations where there is information that may lead to a possible suspect, community members are also asked to use the non-emergency line.

The new online form should not be used for emergency situations because it is not monitored on a 24/7 basis. In an emergency, community members should always dial 9-1-1.

