East Lansing police investigating man firing a weapon and fleeing early Wednesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is looking for an individual who allegedly pulled a weapon on an individual early Wednesday morning and fled from police.

Police were called to Lake Lansing Road around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday about a man pulling a gun on another individual then running off.

Police later found a man matching the description. When they approached him, he fled on foot running into the wooded area at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot roads.

As police ran after the man into the woods, they heard a gunshot.

Officers aren't sure if the shot was fired on accident or aimed toward an officer, but they are certain a shot was fired.

No one was hit by the shot.

Police backed off the search, calling in a K-9 and drone unit to help locate the person, but they could not find him.

Police say there's no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

