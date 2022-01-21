East Lansing Police identify man found dead Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The man found dead in East Lansing early Tuesday morning has been identified at Michael Wayne Son Jr.

The 38-year-old was found after a driver called 911 around 5 a.m. Tuesday to report hitting someone who had been lying in the street on West Road. Son was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Lansing police are still investigating the cause of death. Police also located Son’s gray Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck in the 6000 block of Abbott Road. The truck was initially missing from his driveway. It is being processed for evidence, according to police

East Lansing Police ELPD is looking for information about this truck.

The police department is looking for any information about the man pictured in this surveillance photo.

East Lansing Police ELPD is looking for this man to help figure out what happened to Michael Wayne Son Jr.

The department believes the man might have additional information to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lansing police at (517) 319-6851.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook