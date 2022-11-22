East Lansing police hosts Thanksgiving food drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Patriarche Park.

All the donations will go toward Advent House Ministries and the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.

Here are some of the items that have been requested for donations:



Socks

Gloves

Tight knit hats

Blankets

Handwarmers

Lotion

Lip balm

Facial tissues

Cough drops

To-go containers

Coffee

Canned fruit

Sweetened cereal

Canned vegetables

Non-perishable food items

Breakfast bars

Cake frosting

Dry drink mixes

If you have any questions about the event, you can email ELPD Officer Kingsbury at jkingsbury@cityofeastlansing.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook