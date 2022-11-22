East Lansing police hosts Thanksgiving food drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Patriarche Park.
All the donations will go toward Advent House Ministries and the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.
Here are some of the items that have been requested for donations:
- Socks
- Gloves
- Tight knit hats
- Blankets
- Handwarmers
- Lotion
- Lip balm
- Facial tissues
- Cough drops
- To-go containers
- Coffee
- Canned fruit
- Sweetened cereal
- Canned vegetables
- Non-perishable food items
- Breakfast bars
- Cake frosting
- Dry drink mixes
If you have any questions about the event, you can email ELPD Officer Kingsbury at jkingsbury@cityofeastlansing.com.
