East Lansing police hosts Thanksgiving food drive

Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:42:21-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Patriarche Park.

All the donations will go toward Advent House Ministries and the City Rescue Mission of Lansing.

Here are some of the items that have been requested for donations:

  • Socks
  • Gloves
  • Tight knit hats
  • Blankets
  • Handwarmers
  • Lotion
  • Lip balm
  • Facial tissues
  • Cough drops
  • To-go containers
  • Coffee
  • Canned fruit
  • Sweetened cereal
  • Canned vegetables
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Breakfast bars
  • Cake frosting
  • Dry drink mixes

If you have any questions about the event, you can email ELPD Officer Kingsbury at jkingsbury@cityofeastlansing.com.

