East Lansing Police Department warns of phone scam

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department has received reports from several community members of scam calls from someone claiming to be with ELPD.

Community members have reported that the scam caller or callers are claiming that they have unresolved police issues and owe money via gift cards.

The department wanted to remind community members that ELPD personnel will never call and ask for any type of payment over the phone, and residents are advised to hang up if they receive these types of calls.

The scam callers may have spoofed local phone numbers, including ELPD’s non-emergency phone line.

Community members who believe they were a victim of fraud can call the Ingham County 911 Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number to file a report at (517) 272-6026.

Community members can learn more about spoofing and how to avoid being scammed on the Federal Communications Commission's website .

