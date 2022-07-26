EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department warned residents about the dangers of leaving your pets in the car in the summer heat.

On Friday, The East Lansing Police Department took to Facebook to urge residents to not leave their pets in the car with no ventilation.

"This week we have responded to several animal complaints where the callers have found dogs locked in vehicles, windows up, parked in a scalding hot parking lot. This is unacceptable, and is a crime,” the post said.

The post said leaving your animal and/or children in a vehicle with no ventilation is a crime and will be handled as such.

If you see any pets or children left in the car alone with no ventilation, be sure to report it to your local authorities.

