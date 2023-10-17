East Lansing Police Department participating in Operation Safe Stop this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This week, the East Lansing Police Department is participating in the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning's, Operation Safe Stop.

Officers will be paying extra attention to school bus stops this week and the department has put out some reminders for drivers on school bus stop safety.

Prepare to stop when a bus has overhead yellow lights flashing.

Stop at least 20 feet away when red lights are flashing unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway.

Proceed with caution around a stopped school bus with hazard lights flashing.

Slow down in or near school and residential areas.

Look for clues such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles and playgrounds, that indicate children might be in the area.

Watch for children between parked cars and other objects.

Use additional caution in bad weather.



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook