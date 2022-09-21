East Lansing Police Department hires nonprofit to examine policing practices

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department has hired an independent, nonprofit research organization to examine its policing practices.

The CNA Corporation wants to hear from the public about their experiences with the department.

Individuals interested in being a part of this important opportunity are encouraged to register for an upcoming virtual listening session conducted by the CNA Corporation on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. This session will be conducted via Zoom, and individuals can register here.

Individuals can also contact Dr. Rachel Johnston at JohnstonR@cna.org or call (703) 824-2380 for registration assistance.

“We invite all interested individuals, whether they live in East Lansing or visit East Lansing, to participate in this virtual listening session and express their thoughts and feedback about their experiences with our department,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

